Love is again burning bright between Prince Harry and his on-and-off girlfriend Chelsy Davy, and some insiders think their romance could ring true in a much bigger way.

Us Weekly is reporting in its newest issue that Prince Harry may end up proposing to the 27-year-old lawyer.

"They decided they would like to give their relationship another chance," a source close to the royal told the magazine. "They still have strong feelings for each other."

Harry and Chelsy, the mag says, have been secretly meeting up since February and she flew out several times while he was on his 3-month tour of Africa to promote conservation. Likewise, For Harry's 31st birthday on Sept. 15, she flew 8,500 miles to be by his side in London.

"She always said she wouldn't come back," a source said. "There was nothing in the city for her once she and Harry broke up and she hated the weather. It seems she had a change of heart." She's even reportedly looking at potential jobs in London.

Harry and Chelsy initially met while attending college in England. They dated on and off from 2004 to 2011.

Earlier this year, Harry, one of the world's most eligible bachelors, recently said he'd love to settle down.

"I'd love to have kids right now but there's a process one has to go through," he told Sky News in May. "The time will come and whatever happens happens."