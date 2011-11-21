Prince Harry has a need for speed.

The 27-year-old royal put the pedal to the medal when he trekked through the Arizona desert on Friday. The young Brit was enjoying a day off from his eight-week helicopter training course at Gila Bend Air Force base in Imperial Valley, Arizona.

"Harry was grinning from ear to ear and he jumped on the bike like a natural," an eyewitness tells The Daily Mail. "He didn't look the least bit nervous when he roared off but he had quite an entourage with him. They kept their distance as it was clear he was just enjoying the freedom of being on the open road."

The Prince rented the black Harley-Davidson Softail Classic from a local dealership for $150, and according to an onlooker, "Harry looked like he definitely knew his way around a motorbike."

"It was Friday rush-hour traffic. He was on the freeway for a while before they hit the open road," the onlooker says. "He was weaving in and out of commuter traffic...He rode like a pro."

Prince William's younger brother has always been a bit of a thriller seeker, as Harry owns a Ducati 848 and a classic Triumph -- much to their father's dismay.

"I hate motorbikes. My sons are interested in them," Prince Charles said in 2010. "I can't even get my balance on them."

