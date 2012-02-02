Things are getting Harry down in South America!

From March 2 through March 11, Prince Harry will be jetting across the pond to visit cities in Belize, The Bahamas and Jamaica to represent his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations, a statement from Clarence House confirms to Us Weekly.

In addition to formal duties like visiting various philanthropic organizations and localities, Prince William's sexy single little brother, 27, will be getting his sweat on in Kingston, Jamaica on March 6 when he will receive a track lesson with a number of young children at the Usain Bolt Track at the University of West Indies (named after the famed Olympian).

On March 10, Harry will head to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where he is scheduled to run in a mile-long race with children and young adults. Afterward, he will flex his rugby coaching skills on a nearby beach.

"The RFU, of which Prince Harry is Vice-Patron, and Premiership Rugby are actively supporting efforts to promote the game in Brazil," the statement says. "Following the rugby, Prince Harry will view and take part in a beach volleyball match. We expect the morning to be real fun."

The upcoming Diamond Jubilee tour marks the first time Harry will officially represent his grandmother, who turns 85 this year.

Harry's last official trip was for military training in the U.S., where he spent two months going between the military ranges in southern California and Arizona. During his time in the States, he also had a chance to eat a giant pizza, shop at Walmart and hit up some Las Vegas hot spots!

