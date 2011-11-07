Prince Harry, you've been warned.

After four weeks at the El Centro base near San Diego, Calif., Prince Harry has now moved to tiny Gila Bend, Ariz. for the final two months of his Apache helicopter training, and the hamlet's mayor, Ron Henry, is concerned that the fun-loving redhead royal, 27, will get too wild during his stay there.

"There are probably some fathers here in Gila Bend who would go to extremes to protect their daughters," Henry told the Daily Mail of the sleepy town, which boasts just 1,700 residents, one bar and one cheap hotel built to resemble a spaceship.

"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and we have some very pretty girls here," Mayor Henry admitted, adding of the alleged hard-partying, playboy prince: "Some of the dads won't take too kindly to a prince fornicating the night away and drinking into the small hours. It is a very quiet town with a lot of good Christian people. This isn't a party town. I would advise the prince to take in the beautiful sights of the desert instead."

Since touching down in the U.S, Prince William's little brother has shopped at Wal-Mart, indulged in $6.45 breakfasts, scarfed down his own pizza and even rescued one young woman thrown into a pool.

