Prince Harry will be coming to the U.S. to spend time in California and Arizona for two months. Unlike his big brother Prince William's recent visit with Kate Middleton though, this trip will not be for pleasure.

Harry will be participating in Apache helicopter training courses called "Exercise Crimson Eagle" which will focus on environmental training, live firing and tactical exercises which is organized by the British Ministry of Defence. The exact location of the training sessions has not been disclosed.

After Harry's training session, he could possibly be redeployed to the front lines in Afghanistan as early as the summer of 2012.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Kim Kardashian Dishes Wedding Details