Prince Harry's official now!

The sexy royal completed his apache training program and is now a fully operational attack helicopter pilot, St. James's Palace confirms to Us Weekly.

Enduring 18 months of training, Harry -- named the best Co-Pilot Gunner by his peers -- was feted for his accomplishment at a Wednesday celebration dinner.

Prince William's little brother, 27, will now fly apache helicopters in the U.K. as part of the 662 Squadron, 3 Regiment Army Air Corps. He has earned Limited Combat Ready status.

As part of his training, Harry spent two months in the United States, practicing his maneuvers in California and Arizona.

While he was focused on his work, the royal did make a little time for local fun -- shopping at a local Wal-Mart, pigging out on pizza, riding a rented Harley-Davidson through the desert, enjoying the VIP treatment at Universal Studios in Hollywood, rescuing a girl thrown into a pool at a San Diego club, and more.

