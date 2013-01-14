LONDON (AP) — Prince Albert of Monaco has accepted an apology and damages from Britain's Sunday Times newspaper over an article suggesting his wife Princess Charlene was reluctant to marry him.

The prince had launched libel action over a July 2011 article that his lawyer said suggested Charlene agreed to a sham marriage in exchange for payment and that Albert had confiscated her passport to prevent her from fleeing Monaco.

The prince's lawyer, Mark Thomson, argued that the article's publication, two days after the couple's wedding, had upset and embarrassed them.

Thomson said Tuesday that the newspaper had admitted the allegations were untrue.

He said the newspaper had apologized and confirmed it would pay damages and legal fees to the couple.

The paper's lawyer, Rupert Earle, apologized for the damage and distress caused.