LONDON (AP) — Britain's Prince Philip has walked out of a London hospital, 10 days after undergoing exploratory surgery on his abdomen.

The prince smiled as he walked steadily from the London Clinic on Monday.

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 92 last week, had an operation June 7.

Officials have not released details about his condition, but have said he is making satisfactory progress.

They have said they expect him to spend two months convalescing.