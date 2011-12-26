Prince Philip may have missed out on this year's Christmas festivities, but the 90-year-old royal still has plenty of reasons to celebrate this holiday season.

PHOTOS: Celebs' health scares

(On Friday, Queen Elizabeth II's husband was airlifted to the hospital after he complained of having chest pains. Once admitted, doctors performed emergency surgery to insert a coronary stent and relieve a blocked artery.)

PHOTOS: 2011's unforgettable royal moments

After four days of treatment, Philip was released and sent home early Tuesday morning. He waved to bystanders as he was driven out of Papworth Hospital in Cambridge to begin his trek home to Sandringham House in Norfolk, England.

PHOTOS: Relive William and Kate's wedding day

"On departure, Prince Philip thanked the staff at Papworth for the excellent care he has received during his stay," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson tells Us Weekly. "He is very much looking forward to rejoining his family."

No decision has been made on whether Philip will attend church on Sunday, the spokesperson adds.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly