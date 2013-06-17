Prince Philip is happy to be home. The Duke of Edinburgh was discharged from a London hospital on Monday, June 17, eleven days after Buckingham Palace announced he was scheduled to undergo "an exploratory operation following abdominal investigations." When the British royal was admitted for treatment on June 6, the palace estimated he would be hospitalized for a maximum of two weeks.

Queen Elizabeth II's husband waved to his admirers as he left the Private Clinic in London Monday. "The Duke is in good condition and good spirits. He'll take a period of convalescence, of approximately two months," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson tells Us Weekly. "The Duke has expressed his thanks and appreciation to medical staff at the London Clinic and the many members of the public who have sent good wishes."

Philip celebrated his 92nd birthday while receiving medical care on June 10. During his hospital stay, he received visits from many of his family members, including his wife, sons Charles and Edward, and grandchildren William, Harry, Beatrice and Eugenie.

Despite his return to Windsor Castle, Philip did not join the royal family for the annual Order of the Garter service. His wife was accompanied to St. George's Chapel by Charles and William (who both wore traditional velvet robes and plumed hats). Kate Middleton, who is on maternity leave, was also absent.

In recent months, Philip has been forced to cancel appearances at a number of events due to health-related concerns. Last fall, Philip spent five nights being treated for a recurring bladder infection. In December 2011, he was airlifted to the hospital after experiencing chest pains; doctors performed emergency surgery to insert a coronary stent and relieve a blocked artery. He went home four days later.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Prince Philip Leaves the Hospital After 11 Days