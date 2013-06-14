LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has visited his father Prince Philip in the hospital and reported that he is doing much better following his abdominal surgery.

Philip, who earlier this week spent his 92nd birthday in the hospital, received a flurry of family visits Friday. Charles and his wife, Camilla, arrived at the London Clinic shortly before his sons William and Harry joined them.

Earlier, Philip's granddaughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie also made a trip to see him.

Officials say that Queen Elizabeth II's husband is recovering well after the exploratory surgery last Friday. He will continue to be hospitalized for several days before going into convalescence for about two months.

When asked by reporters waiting outside the clinic about his father, Charles smiled and said "much better."