After spending five days in the hospital -- and having to miss out on final Diamond Jubilee celebrations -- Prince Philip will get to spend his 91st birthday surrounded by loved ones at home.

On Monday, the royal was taken to London's King Edward VII Hospital after falling ill; at the time, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Us Weekly he was "understandably disappointed at missing [Monday evening's] Diamond Jubilee concert and [Tuesday's] engagement."

Still, a source assured Us that Philip's hospitalization was merely a "precautionary measure."

Philip's illness struck in the midst of wife Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee, during which the royal family feted the 60th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.

Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been married to Queen Elizabeth since 1947.

