Prince William and Duchess Kate's child: 10 perks of being the Royal Baby

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Prince William and Duchess Kate's progeny will lead a life of great responsibility -- but also great luxury! Sure, there will be high expectations for what the royal offspring will choose to do with his life, and he will have to go through the awkwardness of adolescence with the whole world watching. But let's not forget that there are infinite perks to being the royal baby. Keep reading for the top 10!

Perk No. 1: Extreme Wealth

In April 2011, Forbes estimated Queen Elizabeth's net worth was somewhere around $450 million. As one of the queen's three great-grandchild, there's no doubt Will and Kate's offspring will inherit at least some of that fortune. And let's not forget that Prince William inherited $15.5 million from his mother -- which kind of makes up for the fact that he only makes around $55,000 a year as a flight lieutenant in the British Royal Air Force.