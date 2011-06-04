On Saturday, Prince William and Kate Middleton made an appearance at the Epsom Derby outside of London

According to People, the Royal Family was there to cheer on Queen Elizabeth's horse, Carlton House, who was listed as a favorite to win the derby, but the Queen's horse finished in third place.

This is the first public appearance of Prince William and Kate since they returned from their honeymoon. Prince Harry and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also in attendance.

