How will Prince William and his new fiancée Kate Middleton be spending Christmas? Not with the the Royal Family, according to a report.

Prince William will be on duty at his base, RAF Valley, in North Wales over the holiday season, People.com confirmed. Typically, the prince would spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and the family at Sandringham House, Norfolk.

As for Kate, she is expected to spend her Christmas with her family and not with her soon-to-be in-laws. She may also find a way to spend it with Prince William.

According to People's source, the prince is adamant about including the Middleton family in future holiday festivities.

