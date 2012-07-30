David Beckham is a lot of things, but a poor sport isn't one of them.

Despite not making Great Britain's Olympic soccer team, the 37-year-old athlete happily cheered on his home country in London July 29 -- and he did it with Prince William by his side!

Beckham and the Duke of Cambridge, 30, looked elated as they watched the home team defeat the United Arab Emirates 3-1. Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn, 13, was also at the game. (The soccer player and the British royal have been chummy for years; Beckham and his wife, Victoria, even attended his wedding to Kate Middleton in April 2011.)

On July 27, Beckham carried the Olympic torch down the River Thames during the Opening Ceremonies. "The excitement building throughout the city is incredible," Beckham told The BBC one day earlier. "To have an Olympic Games in London is amazing but to have it in an area where I grew up, I'm very proud to have been part of that for the last eight years."

The L.A. Galaxy player admitted that while he would rather compete than spectate, "I've always been a fan of the Olympics. I always said before it was announced that if I wasn't in the team that I would be here as a fan. I would be here to watch the rest of the athletes perform, and that's where I'll be."

