Ruffin' it with the royals?

One lucky dog might be doing just that this holiday season! On Thursday, NBC's Today Show said that "speculation is swirling over what [Prince] William is going to get Kate for Christmas, [and] the general consensus at this point is that the Duchess of Cambridge is getting a puppy."

In August, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla adopted a Jack Russell Terrier named Beth from the Battersea Dogs Home in London.

Queen Elizabeth is also an animal lover. The 85-year-old royal has owned multiple Corgis throughout the past 50 years.

Kate, 29, will spend her first Christmas as a royal with William's entire family at Sandringham manor, Queen Elizabeth's retreat in Norfolk, England.

Without her royal aides, parents or siblings at her side (no in-laws are invited), the princess will "quickly learn that this is not like any Christmas she has had," a royal source tells Us Weekly.

But Kate and William, also 29, will spend some time with the Middletons as well. A source tells Us that Pippa, 28, will join her sister for Boxing Day (Dec. 26) in Sandringham. Then Kate, William and Pippa "will all travel together back to Bucklebury and spend the remaining days of Christmas with the other Middleton family members."

