Prince William Helps Duchess Kate's Parents Buy $7.3 Million House

Here's a surefire way to get in good with the in-laws!

Prince William, who inherited $15.5 million on his 30th birthday last week, has already parted with some of that cash to help buy something special for his wife's parents: a house!

Carole and Michael Middleton, parents to Duchess Kate, Pippa and James, are in the process of buying a sumptuous estate in Berkshire -- featuring 18 acres and a Georgian manor with seven bedrooms -- worth about $7.3 million. And their royal son-in-law has put down some of the deposit money as a gift, a source reveals to Us Weekly.

"He sees them as his own family and wants to help out in any way he can," explains the source.

(A Buckingham Palace rep has no comment, noting only that it's a "private matter.")

Indeed, William (whose 30th birthday windfall was from the estate of his late mother, Princess Diana) has grown close to Carole, 57, and Michael, 63, during his nearly decade-long romance with Kate, 30, whom he wed in April of last year. He even joined the Middleton clan on their recent vacations in Mustique and the French Alps.

As for the Middletons' home-to-be, which they reportedly have scooped up in a bidding war with other interested buyers? Located near their current home in Bucklebury, the home (with ties to the royal family back in the 1500s) features a grand entrance hall, 17th-century fireplace, topiary shrub and "fantastic views," according to the Daily Mail. "It's a quiet, secluded property along a country lane."

Carole and former flight dispatcher Michael are the self-made entrepreneurs behind Party Pieces, a hugely successful mail-order party supply business that employed Kate herself before she became the duchess of Cambridge.

