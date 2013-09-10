Prince William: I want to 'safeguard' the future for Prince George

Us Weekly

Prince William's paternal instincts have kicked into overdrive since Duchess Kate gave birth to the couple's first child, Prince George, on July 22. But it's not just his son he wants to protect -- it's the whole world. Speaking with Max Foster in a new excerpt from the upcoming CNN special "Prince William's Passion: New Hope, New Father," the first-time dad explains how having a baby has intensified his commitment to his conservation work in Africa.

"Suddenly you start thinking of like, wow, there is stuff you want to safeguard for the future," the 31-year-old royal says. "I've always believed it, but to actually really feel it as well, it's coming through powerfully now."

Prince William hopes to pass that love of conservation on to his son -- much like his mother, the late Princess Diana, passed her philanthropic spirit on to him.

"She would come back with all these stories and full of excitement and just passion for what she had been doing," he recalls of her trips to Africa in the 1990s. "And I sort of used to sit there, quite a sort of surprised little boy at the time, taking it all in."

He continues, "What I am doing in Africa is probably not as obviously -- visually if you like -- related to what she did. But helping communities over in the U.K., and around the world ... it's about helping the needy and the vulnerable."

The prince notes that the continent has special significance for his wife, too. He and Duchess Kate were in Kenya in 2010 when he proposed. "I didn't really plan it that far in advance, like I just knew I wanted it to feel comfortable where I did it, and I wanted it to mean something, other than just the act of getting engaged," he explains to Foster of their engagement.

"She understands what it means to me being in Africa, and my love of conservation," he adds.

