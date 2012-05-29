Prince William has a tough decision to make.

During Katie Couric's ABC special The Jubilee Queen Tuesday, the heir to the British throne revealed he's torn between taking another tour of duty with the Royal Air Force or leaving the military to focus on his royal duties full-time.

"I'm still trying to decide. It's a really difficult one because I really enjoy my time in the Air Force. But the pressures of my other life are building, and fighting them off or balancing the two of them has proven quite difficult," the 29-year-old said. "More importantly, I'd rather like to have children."

William added: "I'm just very keen to have a family and both Catherine and I are looking forward to having a family in the future."

When Couric, 55, pressed William for a potential pregnancy announcement, he smirked. "You won't get anything out of me," he told her. "Tight-lipped."

Earlier in the interview, the British royal spoke fondly of married life with Kate Middleton, 30. "It's all it's cracked up to be," he smiled. "No major arguments or domestics at the moment. It's all going well."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Prince William: "I'd Like to Have Children" With Kate Middleton