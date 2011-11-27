Entertainment Tonight.

Prince William co-piloted a helicopter used to rescue two Russian seamen whose cargo vessel sank off the coast the coast of North Wales on Sunday morning, BBC News reports.

The rescued seamen's vessel, Swanland, reportedly went down after cracking its hull in bad weather.

Prince William, serving the Royal Air Force as Flight Lt. William Wales, and his crew reportedly airlifted two of the men to safety. According to the news source, an additional crew member was later recovered, but five of the men are still missing.

