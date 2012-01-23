Entertainment Tonight.

Last week, news broke that newlywed Kate Middleton had joined her family for a Caribbean vacation without her hubby - now word comes that William has joined them on the private island of Mustique.

People.com reports that the couple, along with the extended Middleton family, are staying at Aurora House, Mustique, a resort that boasts three bedroom villas complete with a full staff including a chef and butler -- as well as a staff pup named Reggie.

Kate's Sunny Winter Getaway Without William

The royal couple can take advantage of such activities as horseback riding, scuba, snorkeling and tennis.

According to People.com, the Duchess of Cambridge took a first-class flight last week to St. Lucia, a nearby island in the Caribbean, with her parents Michael and Carole, and sister Pippa.

