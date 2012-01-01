Pippa Middleton sure can throw a party!

To help usher in 2012, Kate Middleton's little sister, who makes her living as an event planner, pitched a tent in their parents' backyard and invited her royal brother-in-law, Prince William, to join in on the fun.

William and Kate, both 29, celebrated their first New Year's Eve as husband and wife on Saturday at the bash thrown by Pippa, 28, in the garden of their family's Berkshire home.

Though the newlywed royals were expected to celebrate in Scotland with Prince William's father, Prince Charles, the duo detoured to the Middleton residence to party with her relatives instead.

The bash was held in a $4600 rented teepee-style 'kata' made of animal hides, which has been used by nomadic people in the country for cooking, smoking fish and as shelter from the elements, reports the U.K. Daily Mail.

Pippa's version, which included a dance floor and seating for 100 guests, was hailed as a "canvas palace."

The New Year's Eve bash caps off Middleton's first holiday season as a bonafide royal.

