Parting will be such sweet sorrow for Prince William and Duchess Kate.

William, 29, will be deployed to the Falkland Islands early next year, England's Ministry of Defense said in a Thursday statement. The prince (whose Royal Air Force title is Flight Lt. William Wales) will join a crew of three other RAF personnel as part of his training and advancement as a search and rescue pilot.

"All RAF Search and Rescue pilots routinely deploy to the Falkland Islands, on a rolling basis, as part of their training and career development," the statement explained.

A royal source adds that pilot William's deployment will last about six weeks -- certainly the longest time he and his wife Kate, 29, have been apart since their April 29 wedding of this year.

