Hold off on sending resumes to the royals!

Prince William and Kate aren't hiring their household staff just yet. A source confirms to Us Weekly: "New staff for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been put on hold. The move to Kensington Palace will go ahead, but just without the extra household staff. For now."

Another source adds that Kate, 29, "doesn't want a housekeeper/dresser at Kensington Palace because she doesn't need one right now."

Willliam, 28, and Kate's private secretary, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, admitted that it was "a mistake" to advertise for staff for the couple so soon. "We're going to take it a little slower and review at the end of the year," he said, adding sheepishly, "I've never worked for a woman before, as you'd expect in my life of work."

Although Kate might not have anyone on full-time to help manage her coif, she is enlisting some professional help for her upcoming July 8 visit to California! "The Duchess of Cambridge plans to bring hairdresser James Pryce with her on the North American tour," an insider tells Us. "The couple will also be bringing an administrative assistant."

In all, the couple will roll with an entourage of seven.

