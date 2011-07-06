Prince William, Duchess Kate to Meet With Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony?
Will J. Lo be chatting with the Duchess of Cambridge?
Sources tell Us Weekly that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are attending Prince William and Duchess Kate's BAFTA gala on Saturday night.
The 41-year-old singer, actress and "American Idol" judge and her hubby, 42, might even be sitting at the same table as the duke and duchess.
Beforehand, the royals will walk the red carpet with British TV, movie and theater stars for the BAFTA reception at the Belasco Theatre. As president of BAFTA, William, 29, will make a brief speech for the star-packed gala.
Kate, 29, will undoubtedly shine even among celebs. A source tells Us the brunette beauty has brought along hairdresser James Pryce for her North American tour, and no less than 40 outfits.
