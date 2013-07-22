Prince William on birth of son: 'We could not be happier'

Us Weekly

Well-wishers from all over the globe rejoiced upon hearing that Duchess Kate had given birth to a son on Monday. But no one is more thrilled about the arrival of the royal baby than the newborn's father, Prince William. "We could not be happier," the Duke of Cambridge said in a statement shortly after his little bundle of joy was born.

Most of the world heard the news of the royal baby's birth when the Palace confirmed it in a press release and then sent a town crier to the steps of the hospital. But select members of the royal family heard the news directly from Prince William himself.

A source tells Us Weekly that the Duke personally called his father, Prince Charles, his younger brother, Prince Harry, his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his in-laws, Michael and Carole Middleton, after the birth of the royal baby.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry & families have been told and are delighted," the Twitter account for Clarence House stated. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well and will remain in hospital overnight."

Shortly after the happy news was confirmed, Prince Charles issued a statement expressing his excitement. "Both my wife and I are overjoyed at the arrival of my first grandchild," he said. "It is an incredibly special moment for William and Catherine and we are so thrilled for them on the birth of their baby boy."

"Grandparenthood is a unique moment in anyone's life, as countless kind people have told me in recent months, so I am enormously proud and happy to be a grandfather for the first time and we are eagerly looking forward to seeing the baby in the near future," he added.

