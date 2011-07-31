Hoedown at Holyroodhouse!

After Zara Phillips wed Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk church in Edinburgh, Scotland, the royal bride, her brand-new husband and their guests headed to the Palace at Holyroodhouse.

And, just as at Prince William and Duchess Kate's wedding, her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II split before the evening reception dinner so the younger kids could party.

After feasting on venison, seafood and selection of desserts (washed down with lots of fine champagne), the party continued in the Palace Quadrangle and other areas of the palace, an insider tells Us Weekly.

"They all had so much fun after the dinner," the source says. How much fun? The dancing was followed up by karaoke!

"Zara was first up, and then Mike joined her. They did Abba and everyone was dancing and cheering them on!"

Duchess Kate, 29, was "having fun and was happy to let her hair down," the source says.

Best moment of the evening? When Prince William, 29, grabbed hold of the microphone to croon Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer."

"He sang karaoke! Kate stayed down in front of the stage but clapped and cheered while he sang," the royal insider reveals. "It was amazing."

"Pretty much everyone stayed up all night," the insider adds. "I don't even think Zara and Mike went to bed. They were too busy having fun with their friends."