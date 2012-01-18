Prince William isn't afraid to put himself in harm's way.

The Duke of Cambridge, as a search-and-rescue co-pilot for the Royal Air Force, has been scheduled to be deployed to the Falkland Islands next month -- but royal watchers wondered Thursday if those plans were still in place after fresh tensions rose between Great Britain and Argentina, who warred over the islands in 1982.

"William will still get a chance to serve in the Falklands," a military source confirms to Us Weekly. "His deployment may be provocative, but it is still going ahead."

British Prime Minister David Cameron confirmed contingency plans for an increase in military presence on the Falklands on Thursday, and accused the South American country of taking an aggressive, colonial stance in talks over the island, located off the coast of Argentina but under British rule. "I am determined that we should ensure our defenses are in order," Cameron said.

Echoing the sentiment of many countrymen, one Argentinian told the London Times: "I think it is an aggressive move to send [Prince William] . . . His presence will be regarded as a challenge…After 30 years, I still do not believe these islands are British."

A source at St. James Palace adds to Us Weekly: "The Duke will be deployed next month. There is no change in plan." William, 29, will spend six weeks on the Falklands -- his longest time away from wife Kate Middleton since they wed April 29 of last year.

