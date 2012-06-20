Prince William will have lots to celebrate when he turns the big 3-0 on Thursday June 21: his stunning, totally besotted wife, Duchess Kate; his new status as an operational captain in the Royal Air Force Search and Rescue Force; a fun, busy summer and fall that includes the London Olympics and a royal tour of Asia; and an extra $15.5 million in the bank!

PHOTOS: Kate's most stunning styles ever

In honor of his 30th birthday, the duke of Cambridge will inherit his share of the estate of his late mother, Princess Diana. Diana, who died at age 36 in an August 1997 car crash, left sons William and Harry the lion's share of her estate: stocks and shares, jewelry, money from her divorce settlement from Prince Charles, dresses and other personal belongings from her apartment at Kensington Palace in London.

PHOTOS: Will and Kate's first year of marriage

Not that William and Kate, 30, live super-lavishly given their royal status: The duchess, shockingly, owns only one pair of her beloved nude L.K. Bennett pumps, which she even had re-soled last summer. As for the royal fashionista's wardrobe (including many pieces she unabashedly recycles)? She buys all the stuff herself!

PHOTOS: Kate's body evolution

Per royal edict, the duchess is forbidden from accepting freebies, although she can accept discounts on custom-made royal ensembles.

No word yet on how the twosome will celebrate William's big day. One of their favorite things to do together? "She'll order movies from Amazon for them to watch on the couch," a source tells Us.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Happy Birthday, Prince William!

Most Expensive Celeb Weddings

Prince William and Duchess Kate Celebrate One Year of Marriage