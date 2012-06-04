Entertainment Tonight.

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined Prince Harry to watch British music royalty perform Monday at a Buckingham Palace concert to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's 60th year on the throne.

Thousands of flag-waving fans attended the star-packed event, which featured a range of musical selections from throughout the queen's six-decade reign. The concert kicked off with a spectacular fireworks display and musical number by the British military's Coldstream Guards, followed by a rousing performance by Robbie Williams of Let Me Entertain You.



Others who took the stage included will.i.am, Annie Lennox, Tom Jones and Cliff Richard. Among the other entertainers set to perform at the concert are Paul McCartney, Elton John, Shirley Bassey, Stevie Wonder, JLS and Kylie Minogue.

In attendance along with the queen were Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as British Prime Minister David Cameron. The queen's husband Prince Philip was not able to attend because he was hospitalized earlier Monday with a bladder infection.

The Diamond Jubilee celebration -- which continues on Tuesday with national service of Thanksgiving and carriage procession through London -- is being marked around the world by members of the 54-nation Commonwealth of former British colonies.



