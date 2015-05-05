Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge has been fawned over by the world and has already met the Queen. Not bad for a 3-day-old kid.

On May 5, the royal baby was officially recognized in the United Kingdom with the registration of her birth.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have formally registered the birth of Princess Charlotte," a rep for Kensington Palace said in a statement. "The Duke of Cambridge signed the birth register at Kensington Palace this afternoon witnessed by a Registrar from Westminster Register Office."

The birth certificate is filed with all the pomp and circumstance of royalty, as it's filed with full official royal titles and official occupations (It was signed by "His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis Duke of Cambridge.").

After the birth was officially registered, it was time to meet Queen Elizabeth. Just another ho-hum day.

Princess Charlotte is now the Queen's fifth great-grandchild.