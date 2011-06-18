Princess Diana's Brother Ties the Knot

Reporting by Associated Press

Princess Diana's younger brother has married a Canadian philanthropist in a low-key wedding at his ancestral home in central England.

A spokesman said the wedding of Charles Spencer and Karen Gordon in Althorp on Saturday was attended only by close family and friends.

Spencer, an earl, had been married twice before. He has four children from his first marriage, to Victoria Lockwood, and two children from his second marriage, to Caroline Freud.

Gordon, a former fashion model, is the founder and chief executive of Whole Child International, a Los Angeles-based charity that works to help orphaned, abandoned or abused children.

