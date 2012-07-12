For her college graduation, Princess Eugenie forewent the funky fascinator in favor of some classic academic regalia instead.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old royal received her diploma from Newcastle University, a British school located in northeast England.

PHOTOS: Celebs at the royal wedding

Eugenie was snapped showing off her dual degree in English and History of Art at the commencement ceremony, also attended by her father, the Duke of York, and her sister, Princess Beatrice, 23. (Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, was absent).

"I am very proud of her!" Beatrice said at the commencement (via the Daily Mail).

Eugenie, for her part, admitted she got "really sad" getting ready to receive her degree.

PHOTOS: The most stylish royals

"I thought, 'I want to stay here for a while,'" she confessed about already feeling nostalgic for her college years.

Still, Princes William and Harry's cousin -- who is currently sixth in line for the throne -- said she's looking forward to what the future holds. "My future plans are coming together as we speak!" Eugenie gushed.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Princess Eugenie Graduates from College!