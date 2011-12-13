NEW YORK (AP) -- The revival of Noel Coward's "Private Lives" is ending its run several weeks early.

The play, which stars Kim Cattrall and Paul Gross, began previews on Nov. 6 and intended to run through Feb. 5. But producers, citing poor ticket sales, said Tuesday that it will close on Dec. 31.

The play, first performed in 1930, is the tale of a divorced couple who discover they have adjoining rooms while honeymooning with their new spouses and rekindle their romance.

The latest production had a successful run in London, which led to a stint in Toronto before Broadway. Though reviews were strong, the show was losing money.

Last week, it took in $327,173 at the box office from a potential haul of $854,405. Attendance also was around 54 percent.