Audra McDonald is giving marriage another shot!

The 41-year-old Private Practice star and four-time Tony Award winner is engaged to Broadway star Will Swenson, Us Weekly can confirm.

"Thanks for all of the sweet congrats on our engagement," McDonald tweeted Tuesday. "We're super happy and excited."

This will be second marriage for McDonald, who divorced bassist Peter Donovan in 2009 after nine years of marriage; she and Donovan have a daughter, Zoe Madeline, 10. It will also be the second for Swenson, 38, who has two sons -- Bridger and Sawyer -- with ex-wife Amy Westerby.

The couple met in 2011 while costarring in Broadway's 110 in the Shade.

