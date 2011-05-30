Whitney Houston refuses to create an account on Twitter.com because she "likes her privacy," according to her daughter.

The singer/actress recently enrolled in an out-patient rehabilitation program in California to seek professional help to aid her "long-standing recovery process" for addiction issues.

Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina has tried to convince her mom to sign up to the microblogging site and post messages to her fans - but the 47-year-old is adamant social networking is not for her.

In a series of posts on her Twitter.com page, Bobbi Kristina writes, "Mom getting a twitter I'm just saying, Not happening. Lol (laugh out loud). She likes her privacy & hardly knows how to work a phone. Old school!

"But what I can do is give her your love & tweet off of mine 4 her... that ok? It's just that she doesn't want one, & I believe that's best!"