OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A young woman who resigned as Miss Delaware Teen USA after an online porn video surfaced has been given a year of probation for underage alcohol possession in Maryland.

Nineteen-year-old Melissa King appeared Monday in Worcester County District Court in Ocean City on citations for the alcohol charge and a separate theft charge.

King was cited in August on the alcohol charge after police found a bottle of rum in her father's truck, which she was driving home from work.

King was cited last June for allegedly stealing money from a city bus fare box, but prosecutors dropped that charge Monday, citing doubts about their case.

King resigned her pageant title in February after the online sex video surfaced, but denied appearing in the video.