NEW YORK (AP) — The Robin Hood Foundation says it is beginning to distribute $50 million in proceeds from last week's benefit concert to organizations helping victims of Superstorm Sandy.

Madison Square Garden spokeswoman Michelle Isaacs said Wednesday the money was raised through ticket sales, merchandising and charitable auctions at the Dec. 12 show, which featured Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and the Rolling Stones. More revenue is expected to come in.

Robin Hood says it is distributing roughly 40 percent of the money to organizations based in New Jersey, with the rest in New York and Connecticut.

The devastating storm tour into the New York metropolitan region on Oct. 29.