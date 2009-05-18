Although America's Next Top Model judge Paulina Porizkova claims she was fired from the hit CW show because of her "ego," the show's producer says it's all to do with the economy.

"The current state of the economy has forced shows to make major budget cuts industry wide, and Americas Next Top Model is not immune to these financially challenging times," Ken Mok, ANTM's executive producer, told Usmagazine.com in a statement Monday.

He added: "We've had to make significant cuts in every area of the production and, unfortunately, Paulina was a casualty of these cuts."

The former supermodel, who said she was axed over the phone on her birthday, wasn't convinced it was the show's need to "cut some fat" that got her canned.

"I figured it was either that or my gigantic huge ego," she said. "Which I wasn't aware of until I was told by the producers that I have an ego problem."

Mok added that co-executive producer and host Tyra Banks was upset by the decision to cut Porizkova, 44, from the show.

"Tyra, who pursued Paulina to join the show as a judge multiple times, was incredibly saddened by the decision the show was forced to make," Mok told Us. "We really enjoyed working with Paulina, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

