Katie Holmes still has a fan in her corner.

The day after the actress's performance in the Sundance flick "The Son of No One" was panned -- some reports said many people walked out before the end of the film -- one of the crime drama's producers is coming to her defense.

"Despite Katie's few scenes, she was fantastic in the role!" producer and sales agent Cassian Elwes tells UsMagazine.com. "We've already received three offers on the film. We're 100 percent behind her and the entire cast's performances in this film."

As for reports that people left before the credits rolled, Elwes explains that a projectionist mistakenly turned on the lights two scenes before the end of the film.

"There wasn't a mass exodus," says Elwes. "The people who did see it, liked the film."

That includes Holmes, 32. "She loves the film, and she's great in it," Elwes tells Us. "She's very upset by this attack."

