NEW YORK (AP) -- Producers of a musical based on the life of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy are seeking an exceptionally talented young actor — one who can play a preteen Gordy, a young Michael Jackson and a precocious Stevie Wonder.

Gordy launched an audition website on Tuesday to help find the young man between the ages of 8 and 11 who can sing, dance and act like the King of Pop in his Jackson 5 days and Wonder at about age 11.

"Motown" will open on Broadway next spring.

Gordy says he's not looking for imitators, but someone who "can be themselves in the role" and give him "the same chills" he experienced when he first saw Jackson at age 10 in 1968.

