A list of the movies being shown in the official program at this year's Berlin International Film Festival, which runs Feb. 9-19.

In competition:

"A moi seule" ("Coming Home"), director Frederic Videau.

"Aujourd'hui," Alain Gomis.

"Bai lu yuan," Wang Quan'an.

"Barbara," Christian Petzold.

"Captive," Brillante Mendoza.

"Cesare deve Morire" ("Caesar Must Die"), Paolo and Vittorio Taviani.

"Csak a szel" ("Just The Wind"), Bence Fliegauf.

"Dictado" ("Childish Games"), Antonio Chavarrias.

"En kongelig affaere" ("A Royal Affair"), Nikolaj Arcel.

"Gnade" ("Mercy"), Matthias Glasner.

"Jayne Mansfield's Car," Billy Bob Thornton.

"Kebun binatang" ("Postcards From The Zoo"), Edwin.

"L'enfant d'en haut" ("Sister"), Ursula Meier.

"Les Adieux a la Reine" ("Farewell My Queen"), Benoit Jacquot.

"Meteora," Spiros Stathoulopoulos.

"Rebelle," Kim Nguyen.

"Tabu," Miguel Gomes.

"Was bleibt" ("Home For The Weekend"), Hans-Christian Schmid.

Out of competition:

"Bel Ami," Declan Donnellan and Nick Ormerod.

"Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close," Stephen Daldry.

"Flying Swords of Dragon Gate," Tsui Hark.

"Jin ling Shi San Chai" ("The Flowers Of War"), Zhang Yimou.

"Shadow Dancer," James Marsh.