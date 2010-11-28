"Project Runway" judge Nina Garcia has welcomed her second son.

"Delighted to announce that over the wknd we welcomed 8lb13oz Alexander David Conrad into our home!" she tweeted.

Added Garcia, 45, who has a 3 1/2-year-old son, Lucas, with husband David Conrad: "Baby is doing great & Lucas is thrilled!"

In addition to her "Runway" work and fashion director gig at Marie Claire, Garcia is the author of four style books.

