For nearly three decades, Tim Gunn has been celibate.

During an appearance on ABC's "The Revolution" on Tuesday, the 58-year-old "Project Runway" mentor revealed that he hasn't had sex in 29 years.

PHOTOS: When stars lost their virginity

Gunn, an openly gay man, said he doesn't feel like less of a person because of his nonexistent sex life. "I'm a perfectly fulfilled person," Gunn explained. "But it's very physiological."

VIDEO: Tim Gunn tells Us about former 'Project Runway' contestants

The Lifetime star, who is also an expert on "The Revolution," fought back tears as he explained that his former partner of six years "was impatient with my sexual performance," prompting him to become abstinent.

PHOTOS: Hot spring style trends

Gunn added that he doesn't believe sex is the most important factor in a relationship. "I'm happy to be healthy and alive, frankly," he said.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Sexy Celeb Santas

Countdown: Sexiest Backs

Sexiest Couples of 2011