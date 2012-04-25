CHICAGO (AP) -- The man accused of killing Jennifer Hudson's family appeared to cry at his trial when prosecutors displayed graphic photographs of the youngest victim, Hudson's 7-year-old nephew.

Wednesday was the first time William Balfour appeared to show any emotion at all during the trial. He dabbed his eyes with a tissue in view of the jury as pictures of the blood-soaked body of Julian King appeared on a large courtroom screen Wednesday.

Balfour has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of Hudson's mother, brother and nephew.

Hudson spent much of the morning outside the courtroom, as prosecutors showed the photographs of Julian. She entered the courtroom after that.

Prosecutors often give victims notice that they are about to enter disturbing evidence to give them a chance to leave.