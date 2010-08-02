LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The first day of jury selection in the Anna Nicole Smith drug conspiracy case has ended with most of the possible panelists eliminated.

Superior Court Judge Robert Perry finished Monday's session by ordering another group to report Tuesday after attorney challenges excluded all but a few of the first 60 people to be questioned.

Among those removed was a man who said he believed psychiatry was a fraud, and a fan of Smith's reality TV show who said the Playboy model's boyfriend-lawyer, Howard Stern, did not do enough to save her from drugs.

Stern and two of Smith's doctors have pleaded not guilty to conspiring to get massive amounts of opiates and sedatives for Smith. They are not charged with her 2007 overdose death in Florida.