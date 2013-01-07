PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Oxygen cable television executives aren't talking, as negative attention grows about its proposed program featuring a musician who has fathered 11 children with ten different mothers.

The Parents Television Council on Monday asked Oxygen to shelve "All My Babies' Mamas" before it ever gets on the air, calling it "grotesquely irresponsible and exploitive."

The group follows a New York author, Sabrina Lamb, who has launched a petition drive against the show that she said has more than 20,000 signatures.

Oxygen executives wouldn't comment Monday, referring to a statement issued three days earlier that it is sticking by its plans.