BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) -- Dozens of anti-government protesters have been detained by police in this former Soviet nation as it prepares to host the finals of the Eurovision song contest.

Around 25 people were dragged away by police Friday evening as they gathered at a spot close to where the contest finals are to be held over the weekend in the capital, Baku.

Police grabbed the scattered demonstrators as they chanted the word "freedom" and stuffed them into waiting buses.

Oil-rich Azerbaijan is capitalizing on Eurovision to boost its image as an increasingly prosperous emerging economy.

Local activists have seized on the increased international media presence to draw attention to what they say is the government's authoritarian rule.