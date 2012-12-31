Billboard -- Has America seen the last of "Gangnam Style"? Korean rapper PSY performed the song that spawned a billion YouTube views during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on Monday night in NYC -- an occasion he has called the song's U.S. "finale."

For the performance, PSY trotted out several memorable characters from the song's video, including crotch-thrusting biker short guy and yellow suit dancer, played by South Korean entertainers Roh Hong-cheol and Yoo Jae Suk, respectively.

In a reprise of their American Music Awards triumph, PSY, who turned 35 on the holiday, also welcomed '90s rap icon Hammer to the chilly Times Square stage.

In a chat with MTV News, PSY said that he'll spend 2013 focusing on crafting another U.S. hit, rather than just continuing on his current "Gangnam"-only media tour.

"I'm really working hard on a new single right now, and I'm not saying ['Gangnam'] is ending on 'Dick Clark' - I still have a lot of invitations to perform it ... I'll be in Paris, and in February I got invited to perform in China, and I've still got to do promo," he said. "So let me say that in America I need a new single because 'Gangnam Style' got too popular, so I've got to write a new single."

happy new year from @ psy_oppa and @ mchammer! twitter.com/psy_oppa/statu…

- PSY (@psy_oppa) January 1, 2013

